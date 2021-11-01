UrduPoint.com

GC University Team Wins Inaugural Match Of Allama Iqbal T-20 Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:23 PM

GC university team wins inaugural match of Allama Iqbal T-20 tournament

The Government College University Hyderabad's team on Monday beat the Qasimabad Degree College team in an inaugural match of Allama Iqbal T-20 tournament organized by the district administration

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The Government College University Hyderabad's team on Monday beat the Qasimabad Degree College team in an inaugural match of Allama Iqbal T-20 tournament organized by the district administration.

Qasimabad Degree College team after winning toss elected to bat first and the whole team dismissed by making 128 runs in 17.4 overs.

The GC university team after losing 4 wickets achieved the target in the 11th over.

GC university team's batsman Shahid Ali was given man of the match award for scoring 78 runs in his inning.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Man Qasimabad Government

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets UNODC Executive Director, att ..

Saif bin Zayed meets UNODC Executive Director, attends graduation of UNODC&#039; ..

27 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims one more life, infects 239 others ..

Covid-19 claims one more life, infects 239 others in Sindh

3 minutes ago
 Biden Says High Energy Prices Reinforce Need to Di ..

Biden Says High Energy Prices Reinforce Need to Diversify Sources

3 minutes ago
 Vivian Richards, David Gower meet PM, appreciate P ..

Vivian Richards, David Gower meet PM, appreciate Pakistan team performance in re ..

3 minutes ago
 3rd Int'l PACES competition kicked off at Lahore: ..

3rd Int'l PACES competition kicked off at Lahore: ISPR

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army team wins 7th National Airgun Shooti ..

Pakistan Army team wins 7th National Airgun Shooting Championship

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.