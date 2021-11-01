GC university team wins inaugural match of Allama Iqbal T-20 tournament

The Government College University Hyderabad's team on Monday beat the Qasimabad Degree College team in an inaugural match of Allama Iqbal T-20 tournament organized by the district administration

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The Government College University Hyderabad's team on Monday beat the Qasimabad Degree College team in an inaugural match of Allama Iqbal T-20 tournament organized by the district administration.

Qasimabad Degree College team after winning toss elected to bat first and the whole team dismissed by making 128 runs in 17.4 overs.

The GC university team after losing 4 wickets achieved the target in the 11th over.

GC university team's batsman Shahid Ali was given man of the match award for scoring 78 runs in his inning.