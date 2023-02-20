UrduPoint.com

GCU Wins All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Gymnastics Champions 2023

Published February 20, 2023

GCU wins All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Gymnastics Champions 2023

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Gymnastics Championship 2023 concluded on a high note with the GC University Lahore clinching the championship trophy here on Monday.

More than eleven universities participated in the tournament held under the auspices of Higher education Commission at GCU Sports Hall.

GC University Lahore Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Asghar Zaidi, Director of Sports Wasim Akhtar, and officials of Higher Education Commission, including Muhammad Asif, attended the ceremony.

The GCU team emerged as the winners of the event with Punjab University and University of Central Punjab securing joint second place and University of Management Technology (UMT) achieving the third position. The teams competed in a variety of disciplines, including floor exercises, balance beam, vault, and uneven bars.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Professor Dr. Asghar Zaidi congratulated the winning team and thanked all the participants for making the championship a success.

He emphasized the importance of sports in developing the physical and mental capabilities of the youth and expressed his hope that students from all universities can use GC University's gymnastic training facilities to represent Pakistan better in the future.

Muhammad Asif, an official of the Higher Education Commission, lauded the contribution of GC University Lahore to the field of sports and acknowledged the many sports stars that the university has produced over the years. Director of Sports Wasim Akhtar reaffirmed GC University's commitment to promoting sports and pledged to continue supporting athletes in the future.

The All Pakistan Inter Varsity Gymnastics Championship 2023 showcased the talent of some of Pakistan's most promising young athletes and served as a reminder of the importance of sports in building a healthy and prosperous nation.

