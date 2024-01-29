GCWUS Organises Kashmir Solidarity Girls Volleyball Tournament
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 29, 2024 | 05:45 PM
SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) An Intercollegiate Girls Volleyball Tournament was organized by Govt. College Women University Sialkot to express solidarity with Kashmiris.
It was supervised by Vice Chancellor (VC) Govt. College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi in collaboration with Gujranwala sports board, Govt. Girls Post Graduate College Sialkot, Govt.
College Post Graduate Satellite Town Gujranwala and Punjab College Gujranwala.
The closing ceremony was witnessed by Director Sports Gujranwala Board, Ejaz Ghauree, Senior Vice President Sialkot Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry and Founder Sialkot Pioneers Lions Club.
He was impressed by the talent and vowed to support the next football match while giving away 5 export quality footballs to each participating teams through the Pioneer Lions Club of Sialkot.
