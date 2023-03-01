GDC Naguman Intra-College Sports festival ends

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The Intra-College Sports Festival for the intermediate students of the Government Degree College Naguman Peshawar concluded here on Wednesday.

The final day of the sports festival featured a tug of war competition, wherein teams from various disciplines of the college actively took part.

Teams from various disciplines of the college took part in cricket, table tennis and football competitions. The sports festival provided an opportunity to the youngsters to showcase their talent in various sports.

In football, First Year (Arts) faculty stood first after defeating First Year (Pre-Medical) faculty 1-0, while faculty of 2nd Year (Arts) took third position.

In Cricket, the Second Year (Arts) faculty clinched the victory after defeating the First Year (Computer Science) faculty in a nail biting finish.

Second year (Pre-Engineering) faculty won table tennis title after defeating First Year (Arts) team.

In the most thrilling tug of war battle, First Year (Arts) won the trophy, while First Year (Pre-Medical) were runners-up.

Prof. Mushtaq-ur-Rehman, Principal of Government Degree College Naguman Peshawar, was the chief guest on this occasion at the closing and prize distribution ceremony. Professor Wisal Bacha, Professor Arif Jameel, Professor Muhammad Siyar, Professor Hamid Khan Safi, Professor Fahim Ahsan, Professor Farooq Ahmad khan, Professor Muhammad Anis and others were present.

Prof. Mushtaq-ur-Rehman distributed trophies, certificates and cash prizes among the winning and runners-up teams at the closing ceremony of the three-day Annual Sports Gala. The college principal praised the efforts of Professor Muhammad Anis for organizing such a wonderful event. He further said that the students really enjoyed it and had so much fun.

"I am looking forward to the next one and hopefully more games would be included in the overall Games Calendar of the college. Sports activities are now integral part of the education because a healthy mind resides in a healthy body", he said.