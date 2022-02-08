UrduPoint.com

Geisenberger Wins Sixth Olympic Medal To Tie Luge Record

Muhammad Rameez Published February 08, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Geisenberger wins sixth Olympic medal to tie luge record

Germany's Natalie Geisenberger won her third straight Winter Games gold in the women's singles on Tuesday to claim a record-equalling sixth Olympic medal in the sport

Yanqing, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Germany's Natalie Geisenberger won her third straight Winter Games gold in the women's singles on Tuesday to claim a record-equalling sixth Olympic medal in the sport.

The 34-year-old successfully defended her Olympic title with a combined winning time of 3min 54.

507sec at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

Having now won a career total of five golds and a bronze, Geisenberger has matched the record of six Olympic medals won by Italian luge legend Armin Zoeggeler.

Her German team-mate Anna Berreiter took the silver medal at 0.493sec behind with Russian luge racer Tatyana Ivanova finishing with bronze, 1.053sec back.

