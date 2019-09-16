Gen (Retd) Akram Sahi clears Peshawar Tartan Track for Athletics in 33rd National Games

President Pakistan Athletic Federation General (Retd) Akram Sahi Monday cleared the Tartan Track of the Qayyum Sports Complex for 33rd National Games to be scheduled in Peshawar in October this year

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :President Pakistan Athletic Federation General (Retd) Akram Sahi Monday cleared the Tartan Track of the Qayyum Sports Complex for 33rd National Games to be scheduled in Peshawar in October this year.

Talking to mediamen soon after inspected the Tartan Track, President Pakistan Athletic Federation dispelled all such rumors regarding shifting of athletic to Islamabad or Lahore and categorically said: "We appreciate the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and specially Senior Minister for Sports Muhammad Atif Khan for taking bold steps of holding the 33rd National Games in Peshawar which held up almost for eight years and no province expressed their willingness to organize the Games." General (Retd) Akram Sahi said he was invited for by Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan to come and decide the fate of Athletics in Peshawar so he was here and inspected the Tartan Track. "There are four to five patches and it is repairable as promised by Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak," he added.

"We also congratulate the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal districts to be hosting these games and it would go a long way as the government of KP has taken very encouraging steps to rescue Pakistan Olympic Association for agreeing in holding the 33rd edition of the most awaiting National Games," he remarked.

Accompanied by President KP Athletic Association Habib Ur Rehman Afridi, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak, international athletic coach Syed Jaffar Shah, former international athletes, General (Retd) Akram Sahi said now we have technical people here along with me so we have given a go ahead single for hosting the athletics in Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar.

He said he also called Senior Minister for Sports KP Muhammad Atif Khan and eulogized the way he (Muhammad Atif Khan) visualized a plan for the promotion of athletics in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides taking vital steps for other games as well. He said a total of 150 new coaches would be appointed for various games including four athletic coaches for Peshawar and three other coaches each in every districts so that to promote athletics, which was considered as mother of all games.

Certainly by implementing such plan by appointing coaches would far better for the promotion of all sports. He said event like World Marathon Games, Talent Hunt would be started soon with the sound support of Directorate of Sports KP.

He said it was very encouraging that Rs. 7.5 billions has been allocated by the KP government for the development of sports infrastructure in merged tribal areas.

He said Rs 30 million has been allocated for the World Marathon and Rs 5 million grant for the Talent Hunt. The 33rd National Games would certainly carry a message of peace to the rest of world, General (Retd) Akram Sahi concluded.

Earlier, Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan received him at his office and held an hour meeting with him regarding the overall preparations for holding of the Athletic and other Games part of the 33rd National Games. Director General Sports, Vice Chairman Sports and Youth Management Committee Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahid Khan Shinwari, members of the Ex-FATA Olympic Association were also present.