UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Genoa Match Against Torino Postponed After Virus Sweeps Squad

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 08:09 PM

Genoa match against Torino postponed after virus sweeps squad

Genoa's match against Torino on Saturday has been postponed after 15 team and staff members at the Ligurian club tested positive for coronavirus, the Lega Serie A confirmed on Thursday

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Genoa's match against Torino on Saturday has been postponed after 15 team and staff members at the Ligurian club tested positive for coronavirus, the Lega Serie A confirmed on Thursday.

The third-round match is the first in Serie A to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic since the championship started on September 19.

Genoa had demanded that the match be pushed back as the squad were unable to train because they are all self-isolating at home.

And a meeting of the Extraordinary Council of the Lega Serie A confirmed the application of UEFA rules whereby a match can only take place as long as a side have 13 healthy players, including a goalkeeper.

Goalkeeper Mattia Perin and midfielder Lasse Schoene missed Genoa's 6-0 Serie A defeat at Napoli on Sunday after contracting Covid-19, and 13 others returned positive tests since the game.

The north-western port side published on Wednesday a list of 11 players and four staff members who had contracted the virus, one more than had been announced on Monday.

Napoli confirmed all swabs carried out on their players had come back negative, with a second round of testing set for Thursday.

Related Topics

Genoa September Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TAMM highlights digital services for Abu Dhabi sen ..

55 minutes ago

DGCX’s FX contracts deliver significant value to ..

1 hour ago

EAD, Etihad Aviation Group join forces to reduce s ..

1 hour ago

Lavrov Says Berlin Aims to Contain Russia, Current ..

1 minute ago

Well Women Clinic at Mian Mir Hospital inaugurated ..

1 minute ago

SRB showing over 16pc growth in Sept by collecting ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.