Genoa sack coach Andreazzoli with Thiago Motta set to take over

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Serie A strugglers Genoa announced on Tuesday coach Aurelio Andreazzoli has been sacked after just eight games in charge.

The north-western Italian side have won just one game against Fiorentina on September 1 after holding Roma in their opener.

They have lost five of their six games since and are second from bottom of the Serie A table with 20 goals conceded after Sunday's 5-1 defeat to Parma.

Brazilian-born former Italian footballer Thiago Motta, 37, is set to take over from the 65-year-old Andreazzoli, according to multiple reports in Italy.

Former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid midfielder Motta played for one season with Genoa, before moving to Inter Milan in 2009. He played for Paris Saint-Germain for six seasons from 2012.

Genoa escaped relegation from Serie A last season on the final day under Cesare Prandelli at the expense of Andreazzoli's Empoli.

Andreazzoli, who had kept Empoli in Serie A in the 2017/2018 campaign, took over from Prandelli in June.