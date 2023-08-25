'Genuine leader' Skelton to captain Australia in final Rugby World Cup warm-up

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Australia lineout coach Dan Palmer said on Friday Will Skelton was a "genuine leader" after the lock was named to captain the Wallabies for the first time in this weekend's Rugby World Cup warm-up with hosts France.

La Rochelle's Skelton was picked as Eddie Jones' skipper for the tournament after he omitted experienced flanker Michael Hooper from the squad in a major surprise.

Skelton, 31, will partner fellow France-based second-row, Toulouse's Richie Arnold, for Sunday's game at the Stade de France.

Skelton has won two Champions Cup titles with La Rochelle while Arnold lifted the Top 14 three times with Toulouse.

"Will's a genuine leader in this group," Palmer told reporters.

"It's good for us to have guys like him and Richie in and around the squad.

"They're not only playing over here and adding to their game, they're playing in winning teams and they're used to winning and bringing their culture to the group," he added.

Jones, the former England and Japan coach, has yet to claim victory in four games since taking over from Dave Rennie in January.

"Even if we haven't managed to get a win, you've seen the team progress," ex-Wallabies prop Palmer said.

"We're trying to build a team that can win a World Cup," he added.

Skelton is one of four changes in the starting lineup from the loss to New Zealand on August 5.

Centre Lalakai Foketi comes in for Sam Kerevi, winger Suliasi Vunivalu replaces Marika Korobeite and prop Taniela Tupou comes in for Pone Fa'amausili.

Kerevi is still suffering from a hand problem, experienced prop James Slipper has a foot issue and winger Korobeite is being rested having played four straight Tests.

On the bench, prop Blake Schoupp and scrum-half Issak Fines-Leleiwasa are set for their debuts.

Brumbies' Schoupp, 25, only made his Super Rugby Pacifc debut in February after impressing for domestic side Southern Districts in Sydney.

"It's been a crazy 12 months," Schoupp told reporters.

"Now it's about celebrating the moment and doing the job.

Australia open their World Cup campaign against Georgia on September 9 before also playing Fiji, Wales and Portugal in Pool C.

Australia (15-1):Andrew Kellaway; Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Lalakai Foketi, Suliasi Vunivalu; Carter Gordon, Tate McDermott; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper; Will Skelton, Richie Arnold; Taniela Tupou, David Porecki, Angus BellReplacements: Matt Faessler, Blake Schoupp, Zane Nonggorr, Matt Philip, Rob Leota, Langi Gleeson, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Ben Donaldson.