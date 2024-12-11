George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in first T20I

(@Abdulla99267510)

Defending a total of 183 runs, South Africa restricted Pakistan to 172-8 in the allotted 20 overs

DURBAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2024) All-round performance by George Linde and a brisk half-century by David Miller helped South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in the first of the three-match T20I series here at the Kingsmead cricket Stadium, Durban on Tuesday night.

Defending a total of 183 runs, South Africa restricted Pakistan to 172-8 in the allotted 20 overs. Left-arm spinner Linde, playing for South Africa for the first time since September 2021, snapped four wickets for 21 runs in four overs backing up his 24-ball 48 with the bat.

For Pakistan, skipper Mohammad Rizwan 62-ball 74 wasn’t enough as he batted throughout the innings falling in the last over to Kwena Maphaka.

Pakistan’s pursuit of the target began with Babar Azam falling for a four-ball duck to Maphaka in the third over. Skipper Rizwan, paired with Saim Ayub for a 40-run stand as Pakistan finished the powerplay with 55-1 on the board.

Saim, who struck seven delightful boundaries in his 15-ball 31, fell in the seventh over to Andile Similane. Linde’s first strike came in the 10th over eking out Usman Khan for nine, as Pakistan finished with 78-3 at the halfway stage.

Apart from No. 5 batter Tayyab Tahir’s run-a-ball 18 inclusive of one four and a six, no other batter from No.6 to 10 entered double figures. After a 42-run fifth-wicket stand between Shaheen and Rizwan, Linde struck thrice in the 18th over to push Pakistan back, who required 31 off the last two overs and then 19 off the last.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, South Africa slipped to 28-3 with Abrar Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi accounting for the top three batters. Miller, who walked in during fourth over, struck a fiery 82 off 40 balls launching eight sixes and four boundaries to lift South Africa.

After Miller’s departure in the 14th over, Linde took charge and hit four sixes and three fours as South Africa posted 183-9.

For Pakistan Shaheen and Abrar bagged three wickets each. Shaheen also became the third Pakistan player to reach 100 T20I wickets milestone and only the fourth to bag 100 or more wickets in all three formats along with Lasith Malinga, Shakib Al Hasan and Tim Southee.

Mohammad Abbas Afridi returned figures of 2-30 while Sufyan Moqim picked up one wicket.

South Africa 183-9, 20 overs (David Miller 82, George Linde 48; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-22, Abrar Ahmed 3-37, Mohammad Abbas Afridi 2-30)

Pakistan 172-8, 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 74, Saim Ayub 31, Tayyab Tahir 18; George Linde 4-21, Kwena Maphaka 2-39)

Player of the match – George Linde (South Africa)

Schedule of remaining matches:

13 Dec – 2nd T20I vs South Africa at SuperSport Park, Centurion (9pm PKT)

14 Dec – 3rd T20I vs South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (9pm PKT)