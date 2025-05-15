George Munsey Joins Karachi Kings
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 15, 2025 | 10:11 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Karachi Kings have bolstered their squad ahead of the resumption of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 with the signing of George Munsey, the hard-hitting top-order batter from Scotland.
Munsey, renowned for his aggressive stroke play and match-winning capabilities in T20 cricket, will join the Kings immediately for the remainder of the tournament, said a press release.
Munsey, a seasoned campaigner in global T20 leagues, brings his exceptional expertise against spin bowling and firepower to the Kings’ batting lineup.
Known for his fearless approach and ability to dismantle bowling attacks, the left-handed batter has been a standout performer for Scotland and in leagues worldwide.
His explosive style aligns perfectly with Karachi Kings’ strategy to dominate the powerplay and accelerate in crunch moments.
The Kings currently sit second on the HBL PSL 2025 points table with 10 points, firmly in contention for a playoff berth.
Their next fixture is a clash against Peshawar Zalmi on May 19 at Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, a match that could solidify their standing as qualifier contenders. Munsey’s inclusion adds depth and versatility to the squad as they aim to maintain their momentum.
