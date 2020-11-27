Georgia ring changes for Ireland Autumn Nations Test

Georgia head coach Levan Maisashvili has made six changes for Sunday's final Autumn Nations Cup pool match against Ireland after their defeat to Wales last week

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Georgia head coach Levan Maisashvili has made six changes for Sunday's final Autumn Nations Cup pool match against Ireland after their defeat to Wales last week.

Georgia, the dominant force in second-tier European rugby, will be seeking to score their first point in the tournament after their 18-0 defeat in Llanelli and their 40-0 mauling agianst England.

Maisashvili has made four changes in the scrum and two in the backs, in what could be their final game.

Georgia are likely to finish bottom of their group but potential play-off opponents Fiji have yet to be cleared to play after their squad was hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Veteran hooker Shalva Mamukashvili returns as one of the quartet of changes in the scrum.

Maisashvili has chosen a fresh second-row pairing of Nodar Cheishvili, who returns from injury, and Lasha Jaiani.

Flanker Tornike Jalagonia, who plays his club rugby for Biarritz in France, is Maisashvili's final change in the scrum for the trip to Dublin.

The two changes in the backs mean full-back Soso Matiashvili will win his 29th cap after recovering from injury, while Tamaz Mchedlidze makes his first start of the competition on the wing.

Maisashvili sticks with the half-back partnership of scrum-half Vasil Lobzhanidze and fly-half Tedo Abzhandadze.

Skipper Merab Sharikadze will captain the side in his 70th Test and teams up with Giorgi Kveseladze in the centres.

Maisashvili has used the tournament to blood new faces after several regulars retired following the World Cup last year.

Two more may make their debut on Sunday, with Mikheil Alania and 18-year-old full-back David Niniashvili on the bench.

Team (15-1) Soso Matiashvili; Akaki Tabutsadze, Giorgi Kveseladze, Merab Sharikadze (capt), Tamaz Mchedlidze; Tedo Abzhandadze, Vasil Lobzhanidze; Beka Gorgadze, Tornike Jalagonia, Beka Saginadze; Lasha Jaiani, Nodar Cheishvili; Beka Gigashvili, Shalva Mamukashvili, Mikheil NariashviliReplacements: Giorgi Chkoidze, Lexo Kaulashvili, Giorgi Melikidze, Giorgi Javakhia, Mikheil Gachechiladze, Mikheil Alania, Demur Tapladze, David NiniashviliCoach: Levan Maisashvili (GEO)