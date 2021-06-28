UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Geraint Thomas Dislocates Shoulder In Tour De France Fall

Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Geraint Thomas dislocates shoulder in Tour de France fall

Pontivy, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Ineos leader Geraint Thomas dislocated his left shoulder in a hard fall on the third stage of the Tour de France on Monday, kicking his legs out in pain as doctors put it back in before gingerly retaking his saddle to resume racing.

Welshman Thomas was at first left to his own fate by teammates clearly fearful he would have to pull out.

He was trailing the main pack by three minutes when he set off again and fellow Welshman Luke Rowe then dropped back in an attempt to help Thomas reel in the peloton.

Race judges reacted angrily when the pair tucked in to the tailwind of an Ineos team car, and two other riders fell back to shepherd the 35-year-old back into the main peloton with 125km of rainy route remaining.

Thomas still appeared in discomfort after rejoining the pack and had ripped his shorts with slight grazing visible.

Thomas brought down Jumbo rider Robert Gesink, who ran over the Welshman, and had to pull out of the Tour due to his injuries.

Thomas had predicted a problematic day ahead of the race, saying: "It'll be a nervous stage, we are on the tour de France and things can change quickly."The 2018 champion and 2019 runner-up, Thomas was 41 seconds off the lead at the start of Monday's largely flat stage from Lorient to Pontivy, where heavy showers wiere making the road slick.

Ineos started the Tour with three co-leaders in a daring quartet strategy aimed and stopping the ever-improving champion Tadej Pogacar, but Thomas said he doubted all four would still be in the mix by the end of the first week saying "something will happen to someone, it always does".

Related Topics

France Road Car Lorient Lead 2018 2019 All From Race

Recent Stories

FNC Educational Affairs Committee discusses Minist ..

2 minutes ago

Tawam Hospital achieves milestone in complex brain ..

47 minutes ago

37,491 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi announces concert series to celebrat ..

2 hours ago

UAE is Egypt’s largest trade partner in Middle E ..

2 hours ago

Expo 2020 Dubai, City Football Group partner to dr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.