German Authorities Confirm Intention To Nominate Berlin To Host Olympics

Muhammad Rameez Published April 04, 2023 | 09:32 PM

German Authorities Confirm Intention to Nominate Berlin to Host Olympics

Germany's ruling Social Democratic Party reached a coalition agreement with the Christian Democratic Union on Tuesday to submit a bid to host the Summer Olympics in Berlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Germany's ruling Social Democratic Party reached a coalition agreement with the Christian Democratic Union on Tuesday to submit a bid to host the Summer Olympics in Berlin.

"The coalition confirms its readiness to nominate Berlin as a candidate to host the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Germany," the parties said in a joint statement, as quoted by German newspaper Bild.

The German capital could qualify for the Olympics in 2036. Before that, the Summer Olympics will be held in Paris (2024), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032).

The only time Berlin hosted the Summer Olympics was in 1936. In 1972, the Games were held in Munich.

More Stories From Sports

