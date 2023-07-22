German CG honours Pak special athletes for winning medals in Berlin Olympics

The national heroes who won the honours for Pakistan in the Special Olympic World Games played in Berlin, Germany recently, is being welcomed all over the country

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The national heroes who won the honours for Pakistan in the Special Olympic World Games played in Berlin, Germany recently, is being welcomed all over the country.

In this regard, a special ceremony was organized in their honour by the German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Lotz in the German Consulate in Karachi to celebrate the athlete's victory in the World Games, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Medalists, unified partners, and coaches along with Special Olympic Pakistan Advisor Yasmin Haider, National Director Taha Tahir, Media Advisor Asif Azeem and National sports Director Farkhunda Jabeen and other personalities attended the event.

While delivering the welcome speech on this occasion, the host Consul General Dr. Rudiger Lotz said that the Special Olympics World Games hosted by Germany for the first time were held wonderfully and memorably in all respects in which six and a half thousand athletes from 176 countries participated.

Pakistani athletes have won more than 80 gold medals in the World Games and have proved that when there is a determination to win and a strong belief in hard work, no difficulty or hurdle can stop them from achieving success.

SOP Adviser Yasmeen Haider thanked Consul General of Germany Dr. Rudiger Lotz for organizing the event to laud the performances and said that the German Embassy in Islamabad and Karachi have made it possible for the athletes to participate in the World Games in obtaining visas.

The support of the consulate has been exemplary. Our special children have achieved the feat in Berlin that the nationwas waiting for a long time, she said.