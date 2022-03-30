German Chocolate Producer Ritter Sport Will Not Leave Russian Market - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) German chocolate producer Ritter Sport will continue supplying goods to Russia, the German Press Agency reported on Tuesday, citing a source in the company.

Halting supplies to Russia would bring serious consequences for an "independent, medium-sized family company" and would harm cocoa farmers, the company source was quoted as saying by the dpa.

The source added that Ritter Sport has a 7% market share in Russia with up to 10% of its global sales being there, according to the agency.

German newspaper Stuttgarter Nachrichten reported in early March that the company had decided to halt further investments in the Russian market and to stop advertising in the country due to sanctions.