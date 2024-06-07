German Court Drops Zverev Assault Case As He Contests French Open
Muhammad Rameez Published June 07, 2024 | 09:03 PM
A German court on Friday dropped a case against Alexander Zverev over allegations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend, after a settlement was agreed hours before he was due to play in the semi-final of the French Open
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) A German court on Friday dropped a case against Alexander Zverev over allegations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend, after a settlement was agreed hours before he was due to play in the semi-final of the French Open.
Zverev's former partner, Brenda Patea, "was no longer interested in pursuing the prosecution", said Inga Wahlen, the deputy spokeswoman for the Berlin criminal courts.
The plaintiff and the tennis star had decided "they would like to resolve this smouldering conflict peacefully, also in the interests of their child", she said.
The appeal hearing opened last week in Berlin but the world's Number Four tennis player, who was to compete against Casper Ruud in the semi-finals at Roland Garros later on Friday, had been absent from the proceedings.
Recent Stories
China, Pakistan agree to upgrade CPEC, advance development in second phase
Nawabshah lashed with second spell of thunderstorm
Gwadar economic zone offers unique opportunities for Chinese investors: Secretar ..
FPCCI proposes to establish real estate regulatory authority
Collective efforts with Agha Khan Foundation to promote welfare projects in KP: ..
Extension of Dept of Operative Dentistry inaugurated at KTH
2 men kidnapped for ransom recovered, 7 accused held
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases till June 12
Measles outbreak worsens in Punjab, 3 more children die in Multan
Babar admits USA outsmart Pakistan in all departments
Navigating skies: new horizons for Pakistan-China cooperation
BYD says to build second EU factory despite EV slowdown
More Stories From Sports
-
Babar admits USA outsmart Pakistan in all departments27 minutes ago
-
Ireland bowl against Canada in T20 World Cup4 minutes ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland opt to bowl first against Canada2 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland beat Namibia by five wickets2 hours ago
-
Olympic torch lights up France ahead of the Paris Games14 minutes ago
-
Advisor to CM inaugurates traditional cultural festival “Kaag” in Haripur5 hours ago
-
Treble-chasing Swiatek bids to extend French Open reign5 hours ago
-
Portugal's SL Benfica, Pakistan Football League team up to boost Pak sports economy11 hours ago
-
T20 WC: USA stuns Pakistan in thrilling Super Over upset12 hours ago
-
Celtics overpower Mavericks 107-89 in game one of the NBA Finals13 hours ago
-
Pakistan suffer defeat against Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifiers21 hours ago
-
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis21 hours ago