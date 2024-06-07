German court drops Zverev assault case as he contests French Open

A German court on Friday dropped a case against Alexander Zverev over allegations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend, after a settlement was agreed hours before he was due to play in the semi-final of the French Open

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) A German court on Friday dropped a case against Alexander Zverev over allegations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend, after a settlement was agreed hours before he was due to play in the semi-final of the French Open.

Zverev's former partner, Brenda Patea, "was no longer interested in pursuing the prosecution", said Inga Wahlen, the deputy spokeswoman for the Berlin criminal courts.

The plaintiff and the tennis star had decided "they would like to resolve this smouldering conflict peacefully, also in the interests of their child", she said.

The appeal hearing opened last week in Berlin but the world's Number Four tennis player, who was to compete against Casper Ruud in the semi-finals at Roland Garros later on Friday, had been absent from the proceedings.