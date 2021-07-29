German cycling official sent home from Olympics for racist comment

The sporting director of Germany's cycling team will be sent home from the Tokyo Olympics after making a racist comment about riders from Africa during the men's time trial, the team said on Thursday

Patrick Moster said he was "truly sorry" for his remark, which was broadcast on live tv during Wednesday's race.

Moster was exhorting German rider Nikias Arndt to catch up with two competitors from Algeria and Eritrea.

"We are convinced that his official apology for the racist comment is sincere. However Mr Moster has stepped over the line and violated the Olympic values. Fair play, respect and tolerance are not negotiable for Team 'D'," German Olympic Committee President Alfons Hoermann said.

Arndt distanced himself from the comment, tweeting: "I'm horrified and I want to say clearly that I have nothing to do with these remarks, the words used were unacceptable."