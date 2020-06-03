UrduPoint.com
German Cycling Prodigy Signs With Sunweb

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 03:51 PM

German cycling prodigy signs with Sunweb

Germany's junior road race and time-trial champion Marco Brenner has signed a four-year deal with Sunweb, the team announced on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ):Germany's junior road race and time-trial champion Marco Brenner has signed a four-year deal with Sunweb, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old Brenner burst onto the cycling scene in 2019 and finished third in the junior time trial at the world championships in Harrogate.

"We see him as one of the biggest young talents in the peloton," said Sunweb team boss Rudi Kemna.

"Marco's also very ambitious and driven, which fits well with the team's environment."In April, the UAE Emirates team signed 17-year-old Juan Ayuso, Spain's junior road race champion, to a five-year contract.

A number of young riders impressed last season, in particular Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, 20, who won the San Sebastian classic and took silver in the men's time trial in Yorkshire. Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, 21, also finished third at the Vuelta a Espana.

