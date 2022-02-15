German Embassy delegation visits Peshawar Sports Complex

A four-member delegation led by Head of Appraisal Mission of the German Embassy Axcel Sikorsky visited the Peshawar Sports Complex here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :A four-member delegation led by Head of Appraisal Mission of the German Embassy Axcel Sikorsky visited the Peshawar Sports Complex here on Tuesday.

The members of the Sports Writers Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Director Operation Directorate of Sports KP Syed Saqlain Shah and Administration Peshawar Sports Complex briefed the delegation on sports activities, infrastructure and competitions in the province.

The members of the delegation included Team Leader Education and Health Services Naeem Firdous Khan, Technical Advisor Sarwat Ara and Rukhsar Ali. Director Sports Operations Syed Saqlain Shah, Administrator Sports Complex Jaffer Shah, President of Sports Writers Association Asim Shiraz, Senior Sports Journalist Ijaz Ahmad Khan, Shahid Afridi and others answered the questions of the delegation.

The delegation expressed satisfaction over the sports infrastructure and activities in the province. Officials of Directorate of Sports briefed the delegation about the Annual Sports Calendar, Sports activities across the province, especially women's sports activities, measures being taken for the welfare of athletes and sports facilities in remote areas.

Learned about popular sports and said that GIZ has been partnering with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for a long time in the fields of health and education. The delegation said that they have planned to promote traditional sports through community and sports department sub-offices in remote areas.

The head of the delegation Axcel Sikorshy said that discussions have been held with the Education Department and other officials of the provincial government in which it has been suggested to review the curriculum of Health and Physical Education. The game is a continuous process. Apart from competitions, there are other aspects to which the government is focusing. He said that there was a need to increase sports opportunities for women. In this regard, by involving the community at the local level, positive results of sports activities would be achieved through them. There is also a need to focus on training and capacity building. He said that they were discussing issues of mutual cooperation with government leaders in the fields of health, education and sports and steps would be taken in collaboration with the government to bring the youth forward in these fields.

"We want to enhance the bilateral economic cooperation between Germany and Pakistan in the health, education, sports and culture exchange program by developing people to people contact. Axcel said that Germany and Pakistan are long-standing development partners and congratulated the both sides on completing 61-years of development cooperation.

He reaffirmed appreciation for the strategic bilateral cooperation between Germany and Pakistan.

While acknowledging the formidable socioeconomic security and governance challenges it faces, he reiterated its commitment to transform these into opportunities and build upon them for the benefit of the nation.

The delegation of the Federal Republic of Germany said that they have talks with education minister KP, Secretary KP and during the current talks, both sides underlined the importance of close cooperation and partnership. The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation & Development committed new funding in three sectors � good governance, climate & energy and training & sustainable growth. The new financing will be allocated to different projects including Digital Governance Pakistan, Social Protection, Promotion of Startups in Pakistan, Promotion of Solar Energy, Self Employment of Women in Private Health Sector, and Development of Hydropower & Renewable Energy, Education, Sports. Culture and Youth Affairs.

Senior Sports Journalist Ijaz Ahmad Khan briefed the German counterparts about the ongoing policy reforms and initiatives and future development priorities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government initiated in the sports development, development of sports infrastructure, sports scholarship for the medal winners, holding of games at the grassroots level, adopted equal opportunities for the female athletes and ensure a conducive environment to address gender base discrimination, which include a stronger focus on transparency, institutional reforms, steps for development of e-tourism, linking sports with development of tourism development and involvement of students of the schools, colleges so that to search out new talent.

The delegation was also briefed about the role of various associations affiliated with KP Olympic Association and Pakistan Olympic Association in the promotion of sports. He also briefed the delegation the role of these associations being playing for the promotion of free sports. These associations are also registered at national and international levels, he said.

The German delegation asked questions about the steps being taken by the government in developing sports as a key segment of the society by involving the youth in healthy sports activities, even the youth of the merged areas.

Axcel Sikorshy also exchanged views on increasing the involvement of the private sector in the overall development of sports sectors besides ensuring provision of proper training, coaching under qualified coaches.

He also expressed his happiness that the sports journalists based in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are working hard for highlighting various community Games being played at Union Councils, Tehsil and District level. At the end, President SWA, KP awarded a shield to the delegation and ensured all out cooperation on behalf of the sports journalists KP to the German delegates.