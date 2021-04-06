German FA puts pressure on Euro 2020 host city Munich to allow fans

The German FA has urged health authorities in Munich to make it possible for spectators to be admitted to Euro 2020 matches at the Allianz Arena, ahead of UEFA's deadline for host cities on Wednesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The German FA has urged health authorities in Munich to make it possible for spectators to be admitted to Euro 2020 matches at the Allianz Arena, ahead of UEFA's deadline for host cities on Wednesday.

"I call on the city of Munich and Bavaria's regional government to make every effort to present a solid scenario that will allow for, at least, a partial public attendance of matches in Munich," Rainer Koch, a German Football Association (DFB) vice-president, told AFP subsidiary SID.

Munich is scheduled to host Germany's group matches against France on June 15, Portugal (June 19) and Hungary (June 23), as well as a quarter-final on July 2.

In March, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin made it clear he did not want any matches played "in front of empty stands" at the Euros.

Yet fans have been not allowed to attend matches at the Allianz Arena, home of Bayern Munich, since March 2020 due to the hygiene rules in Bavaria.

European football's governing body has given all 12 host cities until Wednesday to present their hygiene concepts to allow at least small numbers of fans into stadiums.

Cities that fail to guarantee fans for European Championship matches risk having their games relocated to other venues.

Like the other 11 host cities, officials in Munich confirmed to SID that the Bavarian capital has cleared the first formal hurdle and submitted concepts for a partial admission of fans before UEFA's deadline.

"Which scenario can ultimately be implemented will depend on the current pandemic in June or July, respectively," said the city of Munich in a statement Tuesday.