UrduPoint.com

German Football Association Will Not Support Infantino's Reelection As FIFA Chief - Head

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 15, 2023 | 09:01 PM

German Football Association Will Not Support Infantino's Reelection as FIFA Chief - Head

German Football Association (DFB) President Bernd Neuendorf said on Wednesday that the association would not support the reelection of International Football Federation (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino due to FIFA's lack of interaction with the national associations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) German Football Association (DFB) President Bernd Neuendorf said on Wednesday that the association would not support the reelection of International Football Federation (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino due to FIFA's lack of interaction with the national associations.

On Thursday, the 73rd FIFA Congress will be held in the Rwandan capital of Kigali, during which the organization's new chief will be elected. The only candidate is Infantino, who has been in office since 2016.

"The DFB will not support the re-election of FIFA president Gianni Infantino in Kigali.

We have received little to no substantial information from FIFA in response to several inquiries from our part in recent weeks, especially on contentious issues. However, we can expect FIFA to take the concerns of its member associations seriously and address them," Neuendorf said in a statement.

In particular, Neuendorf urged FIFA to explain how and why certain decisions were made.

"FIFA should become much more transparent and open in its dealings with the national associations," the head of the DFB added.

In addition, Neuendorf expressed his hope to maintain cooperation with FIFA and its president.

Related Topics

Football German FIFA Kigali Congress 2016 From

Recent Stories

Imran putting workers lives at risk, 'scares arres ..

Imran putting workers lives at risk, 'scares arrest': Agha Hassan

8 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador to US Says Rejected Charges Aga ..

Russian Ambassador to US Says Rejected Charges Against Russian Military in Drone ..

8 minutes ago
 Combating islamophobia demands collective efforts: ..

Combating islamophobia demands collective efforts: Speaker National Assembly Raj ..

8 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to Mian Mehmoodur Rashid ..

Court grants interim bail to Mian Mehmoodur Rashid till Mar 31

8 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2023

10 minutes ago
 US Arrests Exiled Chinese Businessman, Seizes Over ..

US Arrests Exiled Chinese Businessman, Seizes Over $630Mln From Alleged Fraud Sc ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.