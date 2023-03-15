German Football Association (DFB) President Bernd Neuendorf said on Wednesday that the association would not support the reelection of International Football Federation (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino due to FIFA's lack of interaction with the national associations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) German Football Association (DFB) President Bernd Neuendorf said on Wednesday that the association would not support the reelection of International Football Federation (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino due to FIFA's lack of interaction with the national associations.

On Thursday, the 73rd FIFA Congress will be held in the Rwandan capital of Kigali, during which the organization's new chief will be elected. The only candidate is Infantino, who has been in office since 2016.

"The DFB will not support the re-election of FIFA president Gianni Infantino in Kigali.

We have received little to no substantial information from FIFA in response to several inquiries from our part in recent weeks, especially on contentious issues. However, we can expect FIFA to take the concerns of its member associations seriously and address them," Neuendorf said in a statement.

In particular, Neuendorf urged FIFA to explain how and why certain decisions were made.

"FIFA should become much more transparent and open in its dealings with the national associations," the head of the DFB added.

In addition, Neuendorf expressed his hope to maintain cooperation with FIFA and its president.