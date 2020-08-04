UrduPoint.com
German Football Clubs Agree Plans To Allow Fans To Return From Mid-September

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 09:39 PM

Football clubs in Germany's top two divisions on Tuesday agreed to plans drawn up by the league which could allow the partial return of fans to stadiums from mid-September, despite the coronavirus pandemic

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Football clubs in Germany's top two divisions on Tuesday agreed to plans drawn up by the league which could allow the partial return of fans to stadiums from mid-September, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the agreed plans drawn up by the German Football League (DFL) for the new season, which starts on September 18, fans would only be allowed to sit, alcohol at matches would be banned until October and there will be no away fans until the end of the year.

More Stories From Sports

