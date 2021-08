MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Former German football player and one of the greatest goalscorers in the history of the sport, Gerd Mueller, has died at the age of 75, his former club Bayern Munich said on Sunday.

Nicknamed "the nation's Bomber," the World and Europe champion held the all-time goalscoring record in the World Cup with 14 goals for 32 years.