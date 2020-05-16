UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Football Returns, Europe Beaches Reopen As Lockdowns Ease

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 10:06 PM

German football returns, Europe beaches reopen as lockdowns ease

Germany's Bundesliga football league returned to action in empty stadiums on Saturday, as swimmers dove into the waves at newly reopened beaches in France, Italy and Greece after coronavirus lockdowns were eased

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Germany's Bundesliga football league returned to action in empty stadiums on Saturday, as swimmers dove into the waves at newly reopened beaches in France, Italy and Greece after coronavirus lockdowns were eased.

The reopenings are a tentative step towards a return to normality in some of the countries worst affected by the pandemic, which has killed more than 307,000 people, infected over 4.5 million, wrought vast economic havoc and brought life to a halt.

But as governments lift restrictions to boost their stagnant economies, there have been widespread fears of a second wave of infections that could plunge the world back into lockdown.

Such fears have delayed the return of team sport and the Bundesliga became the first major European football league to resume when matches kicked off at 3.30pm (1330 GMT) in front of vacant, echoing stadiums.

"It's sad that matches are played in empty stadiums, but it's better than nothing -- the more we keep to health rules, the sooner we can return to normality," said 45-year-old Borussia Dortmund fan Marco Perz, with a beer in hand as he prepared to watch the game on tv.

Players will have to follow strict hygiene guidelines -- former Chelsea striker Salomon Kalou was suspended by Hertha Berlin for shaking hands with team-mates.

"The whole world will be looking at Germany, to see how we get it done," said Hansi Flick, the boss of league leaders Bayern Munich.

"If we manage to ensure that the season continues, it will send a signal to all leagues."Russia has announced its own football league will return next month and has pushed ahead with plans to lift restrictions despite recording its highest daily death toll on Saturday, with 119 fatalities.

Italy, one of the nations worst hit by COVID-19, announced it would reopen to European holidaymakers from June 3 and scrap quarantine requirements for arrivals.

Related Topics

Football World Russia France Germany Berlin Italy Greece June TV All From Chelsea Bayern Borussia Million Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federation, provinces submit replies in Supreme Co ..

5 minutes ago

Court bars authorities for using force against tra ..

5 minutes ago

S.African mine temporarily shuts after virus infec ..

5 minutes ago

293 overseas Pakistanis reach Faisalabad, shifted ..

5 minutes ago

WHO, Int'l Olympic Committee team up to improve he ..

11 minutes ago

Eight doctors of Ayub Teaching Hospital promoted t ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.