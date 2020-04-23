German Football Seeks Restart On May 9: Bundesliga CEO
Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 06:41 PM
German league football is ready to resume on May 9, CEO Christian Seifert said Thursday, as the Bundesliga outlined plans to return behind closed doors amid the coronavirus
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :German league football is ready to resume on May 9, CEO Christian Seifert said Thursday, as the Bundesliga outlined plans to return behind closed doors amid the coronavirus.
Following a meeting with Germany's top clubs on Thursday, Seifert said the league was "ready" to return next month, but stressed that the final decision lay with politicians.
The 2019/20 Bundesliga season was halted on March 13 in a bid to prevent the virus spreading.