UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Football Seeks Restart On May 9: Bundesliga CEO

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 06:41 PM

German football seeks restart on May 9: Bundesliga CEO

German league football is ready to resume on May 9, CEO Christian Seifert said Thursday, as the Bundesliga outlined plans to return behind closed doors amid the coronavirus

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :German league football is ready to resume on May 9, CEO Christian Seifert said Thursday, as the Bundesliga outlined plans to return behind closed doors amid the coronavirus.

Following a meeting with Germany's top clubs on Thursday, Seifert said the league was "ready" to return next month, but stressed that the final decision lay with politicians.

The 2019/20 Bundesliga season was halted on March 13 in a bid to prevent the virus spreading.

Related Topics

Football German Germany March May Christian Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Military Duty and COVID-19

5 minutes ago

Pakistan’s tour to Netherlands postponed

10 minutes ago

Polish Pipeline Operator Refuses to Comment on Rea ..

3 minutes ago

Tired and isolated, Moscow medics tackle coronavir ..

4 minutes ago

Weekly US jobless claims 4.4 mn, virus total hits ..

4 minutes ago

Anti Narcotics Force seizes 1.689 metric tons drug ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.