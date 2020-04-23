German football seeks restart on May 9: Bundesliga CEO

German league football is ready to resume on May 9, CEO Christian Seifert said Thursday, as the Bundesliga outlined plans to return behind closed doors amid the coronavirus

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :German league football is ready to resume on May 9, CEO Christian Seifert said Thursday, as the Bundesliga outlined plans to return behind closed doors amid the coronavirus.

Following a meeting with Germany's top clubs on Thursday, Seifert said the league was "ready" to return next month, but stressed that the final decision lay with politicians.

The 2019/20 Bundesliga season was halted on March 13 in a bid to prevent the virus spreading.