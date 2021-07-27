UrduPoint.com
German Funk Wins Women's Kayak In Olympic Canoe Slalom Tourney

Zeeshan Mehtab 9 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 02:08 PM

German Funk wins women's kayak in Olympic canoe slalom tourney

Ricarda Funk of Germany won the women's kayak at the Tokyo Olympic canoe slalom competition on Tuesday in the Kasai Canoe Slalom Center

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Ricarda Funk of Germany won the women's kayak at the Tokyo Olympic canoe slalom competition on Tuesday in the Kasai Canoe Slalom Center.

Funk finished the race in 105.50 seconds, followed by Rio Olympic champion Maialen Chourraut of Spain in 106.63 seconds. The bronze medal went to Jessica Fox of Australia in 106.73 seconds, who also won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

