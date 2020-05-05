German health minister backs football restart plan, slams Kalou

Germany's health minister has backed the Bundesliga's plan to resume in 10 days time with final approval on the league's return due on Wednesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Germany's health minister has backed the Bundesliga's plan to resume in 10 days time with final approval on the league's return due on Wednesday.

"The (football league's) basic concept makes sense and could serve as a model for other professional sports. But we have to see how it goes," Jens Spahn told radio station Deutschlandfunk on Tuesday.

The German Football League (DFL) hopes on Wednesday to get the go-ahead to restart the season from May 15 when Chancellor Angela Merkel's meets the 16 state leaders via a conference call.

However, the restart plans were thrown into question on Monday when testing of players, coaches and backroom staff produced 10 positive cases, three of which came from top-flight side Cologne.

It also emerged that not all players are following the league's strict hygiene guidelines.