German Juniors Seal Hockey Series With A 4-1 Victory
Muhammad Rameez Published March 13, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Germany's junior hockey team capped off their tour of Pakistan in a spectacular fashion, securing a decisive 4-1 victory over Pakistani juniors at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium Islamabad on Thursday.
The win completed a clean sweep of the four-match series as they defeated Pakistan in Lahore 2-1, 2-1 and 4-3 in the first three matches.
The series was a showcase of the German team's skill and cohesion. From the opening whistle, the visitors demonstrated a level of precision and teamwork that the Pakistani side struggled to counter. Despite moments of resilience and spirited play from the hosts, the consistency and efficiency of the German squad proved too much to overcome.
The series was designed to provide the Pakistani junior team with crucial international exposure as they gear up for the 2025 Hockey Junior World Cup, taking place in India, later this year
Competing against a top-tier team like Germany offered invaluable lessons for the young players.
The matches were held in both Lahore and Islamabad, marking a significant step in Pakistan's efforts to revive international hockey within the country.
While the results may have been disappointing for the home fans, the series represented a crucial opportunity for the Pakistani junior team to gain experience against a world-class opponent. The exposure to high-level international competition will help pay dividends.
The match was followed by a grand concluding ceremony wherein the visitors were awarded a glittering trophy. German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas, Secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination Zahoor Ahmed, Director General Pakistan sports board Yasir Pirzada, President Pakistan Hockey Federation Tariq Hussain Bugti, former hockey greats Shehbaz Ahmed Senior, Khawaja Junaid, Asif Bajwa and others also attended the ceremony.
