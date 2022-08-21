UrduPoint.com

German Kieffer Claims Maiden European Tour Title In Prague

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 21, 2022 | 11:00 PM

German Kieffer claims maiden European Tour title in Prague

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Germany's Maximilian Kieffer won his maiden European Tour title on Sunday with a dramatic one-shot victory at the rain-shortened Czech Masters.

The world number 275 fired a brilliant six-under-par 66 in the third and final round to overhaul overnight leader Gavin Green and finish on 16-under for the tournament.

The event was cut to 54 holes after a near total wash-out of Saturday's play.

"It's tough right now to say what it means," said Kieffer. "It's great, I am lost for words a little bit." Malaysia's Green led by three strokes overnight but was left to rue a costly double-bogey on the 14th hole as he carded a 71 to finish one shot back.

Green still had an opportunity to force a play-off, but his 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th green spun all the way around the edge of the hole and lipped out.

"I wanted to be ready in case he made birdie. When the guy from the tv said 'You've won it' the feeling was ridiculous," added Kieffer.

The 32-year-old surged into contention with six birdies in the opening 11 holes before his only bogey of the day at 15.

He effectively clinched the title with a magnificent approach shot on the par-four 17th to three feet, setting up the decisive birdie.

A closing birdie would also have given Finland's Tapio Pulkkanen a place in a play-off, but he made bogey on the last green to finish in a tie for third with South African Louis de Jager, two shots behind.

Former Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter, currently involved in an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour after joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, finished in a tie for 23rd on nine-under.

jc/pb

Related Topics

World Finland Malaysia Sunday Event TV All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

14 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

23 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

23 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

23 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

23 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.