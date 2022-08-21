German Kieffer claims maiden European Tour title in Prague

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Germany's Maximilian Kieffer won his maiden European Tour title on Sunday with a dramatic one-shot victory at the rain-shortened Czech Masters.

The world number 275 fired a brilliant six-under-par 66 in the third and final round to overhaul overnight leader Gavin Green and finish on 16-under for the tournament.

The event was cut to 54 holes after a near total wash-out of Saturday's play.

"It's tough right now to say what it means," said Kieffer. "It's great, I am lost for words a little bit." Malaysia's Green led by three strokes overnight but was left to rue a costly double-bogey on the 14th hole as he carded a 71 to finish one shot back.

Green still had an opportunity to force a play-off, but his 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th green spun all the way around the edge of the hole and lipped out.

"I wanted to be ready in case he made birdie. When the guy from the tv said 'You've won it' the feeling was ridiculous," added Kieffer.

The 32-year-old surged into contention with six birdies in the opening 11 holes before his only bogey of the day at 15.

He effectively clinched the title with a magnificent approach shot on the par-four 17th to three feet, setting up the decisive birdie.

A closing birdie would also have given Finland's Tapio Pulkkanen a place in a play-off, but he made bogey on the last green to finish in a tie for third with South African Louis de Jager, two shots behind.

Former Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter, currently involved in an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour after joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, finished in a tie for 23rd on nine-under.

jc/pb