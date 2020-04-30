German Labor Ministry Approves Concept of Bundesliga Matches Played Behind Closed Doors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The German Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs has confirmed that the German Football League's (DFL) concept of the Bundesliga matches to be held behind closed doors next month due to the pandemic complied with labor safety standards, the RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND) media group said on Wednesday.

"The safety of players, coaches and support staff can be largely ensured if the concept is fully implemented," the ministry's state secretary, Bjoern Boehning, told the RND.

The DFL has previously expressed its readiness to resume the Bundesliga season on May 9, which was halted in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed 6,374 lives in Germany.