German Minister To Attend World Cup After Rights 'guarantee'

Muhammad Rameez Published November 01, 2022 | 10:07 PM

German minister to attend World Cup after rights 'guarantee'

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said Tuesday she will attend the World Cup after being given a "guarantee of safety" for LGBTQ fans by Qatar's prime minister

Doha, Nov 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said Tuesday she will attend the World Cup after being given a "guarantee of safety" for LGBTQ fans by Qatar's prime minister.

Germany's ambassador to Doha was summoned last week after Faeser said Qatar's hosting of the World Cup was "very tricky" from Berlin's perspective, and that "it would be better that tournaments are not awarded to such states.

" But she gave a more positive assessment after meeting with Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani on Tuesday.

"It is important to support the country of Qatar in groundbreaking reforms," Faeser, who is also sports minister, said at the end of a 24-hour visit.

