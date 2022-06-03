German Olympian Oliver Korn visits NHS

German hockey great, Olympian Oliver Korn, visited Khwaja Junaid Hockey Academy at the National Hockey Stadium (NHS) and played hockey with the children here on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :German hockey great, Olympian Oliver Korn, visited Khwaja Junaid Hockey Academy at the National Hockey Stadium (NHS) and played hockey with the children here on Friday.

Twice gold winner at the summer Olympics 2008 and 2012 Oliver Korn was accompanied by CEO Adidas Hockey Christian Cohors and they were received by Director Operations Khwaja Junaid Hockey Academy Junaid Chattha.

Korn admired the hockey skills of the boys and girls and expressed the hope that these children would prove themselves an asset to the Pakistan hockey in future. He also frankly interacted with the coaching staff and shared important tips with them.

"Pakistanis are a sports loving nation and I am amazed to watch immense hockey talent of the young boys and girls at the academy," he said while talking to journalists.

The Olympian said "I miss playing hockey in this beautiful hockey-loving country and at the world's largest hockey stadium in Lahore", adding that he wished to see Pakistan hockey reclaim its lost glory at the international level.

CEO Adidas Hockey Christian Cohors said that Pakistan's young players have tremendous talent in hockey, adding that he could still recall the crowd in this world's biggest hockey stadium during the 1992 and 2004 Champions Trophy Hockey Tournament at this venue. He promised to provide the best equipment for the talented players of the Khwaja Junaid Hockey Academy.

Junaid Chattha presented souvenirs to the guests besides a shirt to mark 70 years of Pak-German Friendship. CEO MB Sports Malik Zahid was also present.