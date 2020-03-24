UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Olympic Chief Slams IOC, Backs Tokyo Delay

Muhammad Rameez 28 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 04:22 PM

German Olympic chief slams IOC, backs Tokyo delay

The president of Germany's national Olympic association (DOSB) Alfons Hoermann on Tuesday called for the Tokyo Games to be postponed until next year and slammed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for its apparent reluctance to reschedule

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The president of Germany's national Olympic association (DOSB) Alfons Hoermann on Tuesday called for the Tokyo Games to be postponed until next year and slammed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for its apparent reluctance to reschedule.

"It would have been an enormously valuable signal to the public to call off the current schedule... the health of the global population has absolute priority," said Hoermann in an online statement.

With the global sporting Calendar on hold due to the coronavirus crisis, the IOC has said it is looking into a postponement of the Summer Games.

Hoermann said he welcomed that decision, but said that Germany "would have liked a clear statement...that the Games cannot take place as scheduled and that there are now consultations on alternatives." "Our athletes are currently in an extremely difficult situation: they are barely able to train thanks to the official measures and for many, the road to qualification is unclear or almost impossible," he added.

Hoermann also warned that "the public perception of the IOC and of sport as a whole will now be shaped by how the next steps are communicated and carried out in the next four weeks." Germany is not the only country to find fault with the IOC's approach.

Canada and Australia have already withdrawn their teams, and a growing number of sports bodies including World Athletics and the US Olympic Committee have called for the Summer Games to be pushed back.

IOC president Thomas Bach, himself a German, is set to hold telephone talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe later Tuesday, and postponement now seems inevitable.

kih/tgb/cw

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Australia Sports German Road Germany Tokyo Olympics International Olympic Committee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TRA publishes list of 22 online grocery apps

5 minutes ago

Ministry of Justice: Penalties stipulated in &#039 ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council’s “Be Fit, Be Safe” cam ..

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Your City Needs Yo ..

20 minutes ago

PSX receives further COVID-19 shock

28 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.