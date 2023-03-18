UrduPoint.com

German Olympic Confederation Supports Exclusion Of Russian Athletes From Competitions

Muhammad Rameez Published March 18, 2023 | 10:00 AM

German Olympic Confederation Supports Exclusion of Russian Athletes From Competitions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) says it is in favor of maintaining the ban on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international competitions.

The issue was discussed during a Friday meeting of the DOSB executive committee in Hanover, Lower Saxony.

"We continue to plead for the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from international competitive sport," DOSB said in a statement after the Friday meeting.

The German confederation added that it opposes any plans to boycott the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris because of the possible participation of Russians and Belarusians.

"Regardless of the decision of the IOC ( International Olympic Committee) and the international sports federations regarding the re-admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials, we reject a boycott of international competitions, in particular the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games 2024, for fundamental reasons. The only victims of such a sporting boycott would be the athletes, who would miss what might be their only chance to realize their Olympic dream," DOSB said.

In February 2022, the IOC recommended that international sports federations ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in competitions after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine.

Most international federations initially followed the recommendation, but some have since allowed athletes from Russia and Belarus to return under a neutral flag.

On January 25, the IOC executive committee said it might allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics under a neutral flag. Ukraine condemned the committee's stance and threatened to boycott the Games. Over 30 countries have opposed the idea of allowing Russians and Belarusians to compete.

On February 18, the European Parliament voted in favor of a resolution condemning the decision of the IOC to consider allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the Olympic Games. The parliament also called for pressure to be put on the IOC to abandon its openness toward athletes from Russia and Belarus.

Earlier this month, The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) said that a forum of national commissions had unanimously supported a resolution to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in international competitions under a neutral flag.

