German Olympic Swimming Champion Matthes Dies Aged 69

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 03:20 PM

German Olympic swimming champion Matthes dies aged 69

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Germany's Roland Matthes, a four-time Olympic backstroke champion considered one of the best swimmers of his generation, died Friday at the age of 69, his family announced.

Matthes won gold in the 100m and 200m backstroke while representing East Germany at both the 1968 Olympics in Mexico and the 1972 Games in Munich.

He earned silver twice in the 4x100m medley relay in 1968 and 1972, collecting bronze in the 4x100 freestyle relay in 1972 as well as in the 100m backstroke at Montreal in 1976.

The former husband of East German swimmer Kornelia Ender, herself a four-time Olympic champion, also won three world titles.

Matthes, who was unbeaten in backstroke events between April 1967 and August 1974, worked as an orthopaedist following his swimming career.

