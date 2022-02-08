German pair 'need balls' to complete Olympic luge hat-trick

Germany's luge doubles pairing have been told they "need balls" to navigate the tricky Olympic track in their bid to win a third straight Winter Games gold in the event

Yanqing, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Germany's luge doubles pairing have been told they "need balls" to navigate the tricky Olympic track in their bid to win a third straight Winter Games gold in the event.

Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, who hail from the German Alps and are nicknamed the 'Bavarian Express', won doubles gold at the last two Winter Games.

They were fastest in Tuesday's final training run ahead of Wednesday's final.

The 13th curve of the 16 at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre is proving tricky and several big Names crashed there in the women's singles heats.

Germany's luge coach Norbert Loch gave Wendl and Arlt colourful advice on how to master the 13th curve.

"We had a bit of trouble on curve 13, but nothing serious," said Wendl, who pilots the doubles sled.

"Over the team radio, Norbert made it clear what to do about curve 13: 'balls, we need balls'.

"We have to keep calm on that section and let the sled fly." Victory would give Wendl and Artl five Olympic golds each having already won doubles and team golds at both the Sochi and Pyeongchang Games.

Their biggest threat in the final is Austrian pair Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller, who were fastest in Tuesday's opening practice run and each of the previous four sessions.

The luge racers had limited opportunities to try out the newly-built track before the Olympics because of the Covid-19 pandemic.