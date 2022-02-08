UrduPoint.com

German Pair 'need Balls' To Complete Olympic Luge Hat-trick

Muhammad Rameez Published February 08, 2022 | 08:48 PM

German pair 'need balls' to complete Olympic luge hat-trick

Germany's luge doubles pairing have been told they "need balls" to navigate the tricky Olympic track in their bid to win a third straight Winter Games gold in the event

Yanqing, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Germany's luge doubles pairing have been told they "need balls" to navigate the tricky Olympic track in their bid to win a third straight Winter Games gold in the event.

Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, who hail from the German Alps and are nicknamed the 'Bavarian Express', won doubles gold at the last two Winter Games.

They were fastest in Tuesday's final training run ahead of Wednesday's final.

The 13th curve of the 16 at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre is proving tricky and several big Names crashed there in the women's singles heats.

Germany's luge coach Norbert Loch gave Wendl and Arlt colourful advice on how to master the 13th curve.

"We had a bit of trouble on curve 13, but nothing serious," said Wendl, who pilots the doubles sled.

"Over the team radio, Norbert made it clear what to do about curve 13: 'balls, we need balls'.

"We have to keep calm on that section and let the sled fly." Victory would give Wendl and Artl five Olympic golds each having already won doubles and team golds at both the Sochi and Pyeongchang Games.

Their biggest threat in the final is Austrian pair Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller, who were fastest in Tuesday's opening practice run and each of the previous four sessions.

The luge racers had limited opportunities to try out the newly-built track before the Olympics because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

German Sochi Hail Turkish Lira Women Gold Olympics Event From Coach

Recent Stories

Security arrangements finalized for RCB by-electio ..

Security arrangements finalized for RCB by-elections on Feb 9

5 minutes ago
 Austria Ready to Impose Sanctions Against Russia I ..

Austria Ready to Impose Sanctions Against Russia If It Invades Ukraine - Foreign ..

5 minutes ago
 One Person Dead, 16 Others Injured in Ethnic Clash ..

One Person Dead, 16 Others Injured in Ethnic Clash in Papua New Guinea - Reports

5 minutes ago
 KP CM expresses sorrow over demise of Bushra Rehma ..

KP CM expresses sorrow over demise of Bushra Rehman

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad Traffic Police launches crackdown agains ..

Islamabad Traffic Police launches crackdown against amateur drivers

5 minutes ago
 Pfizer's 2021 profits doubled to $22 bn on strong ..

Pfizer's 2021 profits doubled to $22 bn on strong Covid vaccine sales

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>