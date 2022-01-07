UrduPoint.com

German Ski Boss Warns Of Olympics' Covid Testing 'manipulation'

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 07, 2022 | 09:06 PM

German ski boss warns of Olympics' Covid testing 'manipulation'

A lack of clarity over Covid-19 testing at the Beijing Winter Olympics "opens the door to manipulation", the boss of the German Alpine skiing team warned on Friday

Berlin, Jan 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :A lack of clarity over Covid-19 testing at the Beijing Winter Olympics "opens the door to manipulation", the boss of the German Alpine skiing team warned on Friday.

"You can take anyone out of circulation who gets in your way," Wolfgang Maier, head of Alpine events in the German Ski Federation (DSV), told reporters.

"We have no protection for the athletes and are defectively exposed to despotism there." Maier is concerned about the rigid Covid protocol for the Beijing Games, which start on February 4, as a positive PCR test for the virus would immediately remove an athlete from competition.

The 60-year-old wants clarity from the Chinese organisers of the Olympics on the CT value of PCR testing, which indicates whether a coronavirus-infected person is contagious.

"I see the whole situation as being very problematic," Maier added.

"Under the current circumstances, I think it is hardly justifiable to send athletes and coaches there." Maier feels that if nothing changes, "the athletes will live with the psychological burden every day: Tomorrow I can be out".

"I already demanded last autumn that clear regulations must be put in place from which CT value a test is assessed as positive or negative," he added, "but we haven't received any information about this."He also criticised the decision that athletes must leave Beijing within 48 hours of completing their events.

"Where is the grandiose Olympic idea of the world's youth gathering in China if people no longer have any cultural exchange outside the sports venues and have to leave within 48 hours?"

Related Topics

World Sports Exchange China German Beijing Alpine February Olympics From

Recent Stories

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

54 seconds ago
 Russian military advisors in Mali: Malian army sou ..

Russian military advisors in Mali: Malian army sources

58 seconds ago
 Indian court allows huge Hindu festival despite Co ..

Indian court allows huge Hindu festival despite Covid concerns

59 seconds ago
 Le Drian Says Issue of Closing Nord Stream 2 Might ..

Le Drian Says Issue of Closing Nord Stream 2 Might Arise If Situation in Ukraine ..

1 minute ago
 ANF arrests drug peddler supplying narcotics to st ..

ANF arrests drug peddler supplying narcotics to students

5 minutes ago
 Hammad Azhar inaugurates Customer Care Center, Mo ..

Hammad Azhar inaugurates Customer Care Center, Mobile App at FESCO Headquarters ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.