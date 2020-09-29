UrduPoint.com
German Sports Doctor Behind Masterminding Doping Network Makes Confession - Reports

Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:50 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) A German doctor accused of masterminding an international blood-doping network admitted that starting in 2012, he had been helping winter sports and cycling athletes undergo procedures to boost performance illicitly, German media reported on Tuesday.

On September 16, a court in Munich began the trial of sports physician Mark Schmidt, 42, from Erfurt, and four co-defendants, who allegedly helped him with illegal doping procedures.

According to Suddeutsche Zeitung, Schmidt has confessed to providing athletes with doping from 2012 without putting their lives at risk and without receiving any benefits from this.

Schmidt's case has become the largest doping scandal in Germany in recent years. The investigation began in January 2019 after a report by the ARD broadcaster, citing statements by Austrian cross-country skier Johannes Durr. Munich. Prosecutors charged Schmidt on almost 150 counts, and the doctor pleaded guilty to some of them.

The defendants are charged with the use of prohibited doping procedures and assistance in this process "on a professional basis and as part of a criminal gang." A total of 23 athletes who allegedly availed from the services of the doctor from Erfurt have been identified, including participants of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

More Stories From Sports

