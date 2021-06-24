German teen Musiala savours facing 'second home' England in last 16

UrduPoint.com
Thu 24th June 2021

Teenager Jamal Musiala, who only opted to play for Germany in February, is relishing facing his "second home" England in Tuesday's mouth-watering Euro 2020 last-16 clash at Wembley

Munich, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Teenager Jamal Musiala, who only opted to play for Germany in February, is relishing facing his "second home" England in Tuesday's mouth-watering Euro 2020 last-16 clash at Wembley.

The 18-year-old came off the bench late in Wednesday's dramatic 2-2 draw with Hungary and played a part in Leon Goretzka's 84th-minute equaliser which sent Germany into the knock-out stage.

Musiala's eight-minute cameo saw the Bayern Munich midfielder become the youngest Germany player to feature at a European Championship finals.

However, the Chelsea academy product, who has dual citizenship, could have been playing for England had he not opted for the country of his birth.

"I'm looking forward to it," Musiala said. "It's a game against my second home. It's going to be a cool game." Germany were down 2-1 against Hungary and facing elimination when Musiala's cross led to the equaliser.

"I just went in full of confidence. I had nothing to lose," said Musiala, who was born in Fulda, near Frankfurt, but grew up in London and joined Bayern from Chelsea in 2019.

"I like to help," he added with a smile.

Germany coach Joachim Loew said Musiala put in a "cheeky, very impressive" performance, which was also praised by pundits.

"He's just carefree and made the difference in a clueless German team," said former Germany centre-back Per Mertesacker.

Germany great Lothar Matthaeus urged Loew to start Musiala against England.

"He has that certain something that I've missed in the other attacking players," he said.

Musiala has already got in touch with close friend and England midfielder Jude Bellingham. The pair both played for England Under-17s in 2019.

Borussia Dortmund's Bellingham, who turns 18 on the day of the England-Germany match, made history in the group stage by becoming the youngest player in the tournament's history.

"I would be very happy to play against him (Bellingham) at the Euros or World Cup," Musiala told Sport Bild back in March.

