German, UK Foreign Ministers Bet Beer on Football Match

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas bet his British counterpart Dominic Raab a crate of beer on the outcome of Tuesday's Euro 2020 football standoff between teams Germany and England.

"My UK colleague and I agree on almost anything in intl. affairs - but not on who will win at Wembley tonight.

So, how about a little wager, Dominic Raab? The winner...gets a crate of beer," Maas tweeted in English.

Raab accepted the wager tweeting back "We've got a case of Big Smoke Brew riding on this. Come on England!"

This is a tough bet to make given that Team Germany, the winner of the 2014 World Cup, did not lose its last seven games at Wembley stadium in London, according to Maas.