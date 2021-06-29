UrduPoint.com
German, UK Foreign Ministers Bet Beer On Football Match

Tue 29th June 2021 | 11:50 PM

German, UK Foreign Ministers Bet Beer on Football Match

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas bet his British counterpart Dominic Raab a crate of beer on the outcome of Tuesday's Euro 2020 football standoff between teams Germany and England

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas bet his British counterpart Dominic Raab a crate of beer on the outcome of Tuesday's Euro 2020 football standoff between teams Germany and England.

"My UK colleague and I agree on almost anything in intl. affairs - but not on who will win at Wembley tonight.

So, how about a little wager, Dominic Raab? The winner...gets a crate of beer," Maas tweeted in English.

Raab accepted the wager tweeting back "We've got a case of Big Smoke Brew riding on this. Come on England!"

This is a tough bet to make given that Team Germany, the winner of the 2014 World Cup, did not lose its last seven games at Wembley stadium in London, according to Maas.

More Stories From Sports

