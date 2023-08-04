Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 04, 2023 | 05:00 PM

German Women's Football Team Face Problems Returning From Australia's World Cup - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The German women's national football team has been facing difficulties to return from the Australia Cup 2023 Round where they played a drew (1:1) with the South Korean team in their final Group H match and could not reach the playoffs, German newspaper Bild reported on Friday, citing sources.

The report said that the German Football Association did not devise a plan for the team's possible early departure from the tournament and did not book the tickets. The German athletes will return to the country in small groups on separate flights, the report also said.

The German women's national football team has always reached the playoffs since the World Cup establishment in 1991. Germany twice won the world championship in 2003 and 2007 and took the silver in 1995.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is taking place from July 20-August 20 and is jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

