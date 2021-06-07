UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Beat Portugal To Win Under-21 Euro Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 13 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 08:30 AM

Germany beat Portugal to win Under-21 Euro title

Ljubljana, June 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Germany won the Under-21 European Championship for the third time as Lukas Nmecha's second-half goal secured a 1-0 victory over Portugal in Sunday's final in Ljubljana.

The goal arrived just four minutes into the second half in the Slovenian capital, with Ridle Baku setting up Nmecha and the striker's first touch taking him around goalkeeper Diogo Costa before he slotted home.

Forward Nmecha, 22, belongs to Manchester City but has been loaned out to a succession of clubs and has just enjoyed a prolific campaign in Belgium with Anderlecht.

Florian Wirtz, the Bayer Leverkusen starlet who netted a brace as Germany beat the Netherlands 2-1 in the semi-finals, also hit the bar in the first half.

Germany also won the Under-21 title in 2009 and 2017, before losing 2-1 to Spain in the final of the last tournament, in Italy in 2019.

Coach Stefan Kuntz, who played in Germany's Euro 96-winning side, was also in charge of the team that won the title in 2017.

It is Portugal's second defeat in the final of this competition in four editions after they were beaten on penalties by Sweden in 2015.

Germany will now hope their senior side can take inspiration from their Under-21 team as they also face Portugal in the group stage of Euro 2020 later this month.

Related Topics

Germany Baku Ljubljana Spain Italy Belgium Portugal Sweden Netherlands Euro Sunday 2017 2015 2019 2020 From Manchester City

Recent Stories

15 of the same family drowned in River Indus as pa ..

35 minutes ago

Putin, EU's Michel Discuss Prospects for Sputnik V ..

35 minutes ago

Beekeeping sector has great potential to generate ..

35 minutes ago

Iran Promises to Give Ukraine Access to File on Ai ..

35 minutes ago

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

1 hour ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.