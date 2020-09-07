Germany boss Loew vows to 'attack' after low-key Nations League start

After two consecutive draws which have left the Germany camp seething, head coach Joachim Loew has vowed to go on the attack with a full-strength squad in the Nations League next month

"We will really attack again in October," said Loew as Germany sit third behind Group 4A leaders Spain and Ukraine in the Nations League.

Loew is determined to get their first pool win when Germany face Ukraine away, then host the Swiss at home next month.

Having conceded a last-gasp goal in Thursday's 1-1 against Spain, Loew's make-shift Germany team, missing several rested stars, was again held Sunday when the Swiss equalised in a 1-1 draw in Basel.

Germany captain Toni Kroos was "disappointed" to take just two points from a possible six from their opening games.

"If you now twice lead 1-0 and then don't make it home, that's obviously annoying," admitted Loew.

"It also has to do with the fact that the players are not fully fit," he added as many of his squad are just back from holiday.

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Suele and winger Leroy Sane -- two key players in Loew's future plans -- are just over knee injuries.

Sane was replaced at half-time against the Swiss after struggling.

In October, Loew will welcome back four Champions League winners in Bayern Munich stars Manuel Neuer, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich, while Borussia Dortmund playmaker Marco Reus should also be fit.

"Then we'll be at full strength," said Loew.