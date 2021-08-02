UrduPoint.com

Germany Break World Record In Olympic Women's Team Pursuit

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 12:40 PM

Izu, Japan, Aug 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Germany smashed the women's team pursuit world record in the Olympics qualifying competition on Monday, crossing the line in a time of 4min 07.307sec.

The German quartet of Franziska Brausse, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein and Mieke Kroeger beat the previous mark set by Britain at the 2016 Rio Games (4:10.236)

