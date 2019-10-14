UrduPoint.com
Germany Defeat Estonia 3-0 In Euro 2020 Qualifier

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 07:44 PM

Germany won 3-0 against Estonia in Group C of Euro 2020 qualifiers here at Estonia's national stadium on Sunday night

TALLINN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Germany won 3-0 against Estonia in Group C of Euro 2020 qualifiers here at Estonia's national stadium on Sunday night.

In the 14th minute of the first half, German defender Emre Can was dismissed with a red card by the referee for a foul on Estonian player Frank Liivak.

The Estonian team picked up momentum as the German 10-man team regrouped to their disadvantage.

However, neither team scored during the first half.

In the second half, the German team did well, and Ilkay Gundogan scored twice in the 51st and 57th minute respectively before substitute Timo Werner achieved the third in the 71st minute to lock down the score at 3-0.

After matchday 8, both Germany and the Netherlands stand on 15 points in Group C, followed by Northern Ireland's 12 points, Belarus' 4 points and Estonia's one point.

