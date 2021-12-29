Germany defender Ginter to leave 'Gladbach next year

UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 29, 2021 | 05:04 PM

German international defender Matthias Ginter said Wednesday he will leave Borussia Moenchengladbach at the end of the season after five years with the Bundesliga club

The 27-year-old's announcement will spark a scramble for his signature from top clubs in Germany and elsewhere and comes with Moenchengladbach hovering just two points above the relegation places.

The 27-year-old's announcement will spark a scramble for his signature from top clubs in Germany and elsewhere and comes with Moenchengladbach hovering just two points above the relegation places.

"After a long period of reflection, I have decided not to renew my contract which lasts until this summer," Ginter said on Instagram.

"After five terrific years at Borussia Moenchengladbach... I have decided to follow another path in my career to develop professionally and on a personal level," he added.

Ginter joined from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for a fee of 17 million Euros ($19.1 million).

He has made 46 international appearances since his debut in 2014, the year he was part of the World Cup-winning squad.

Moenchengladbach started this season aiming for the Champions League places but have struggled and lie 14th.

