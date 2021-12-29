Germany defender Ginter to leave 'Gladbach next year

German international defender Matthias Ginter said Wednesday he will leave Borussia Moenchengladbach at the end of the season after five years with the Bundesliga club

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :German international defender Matthias Ginter said Wednesday he will leave Borussia Moenchengladbach at the end of the season after five years with the Bundesliga club.

The 27-year-old's announcement will spark a scramble for his signature from top clubs in Germany and elsewhere and comes with Moenchengladbach hovering just two points above the relegation places.

"After a long period of reflection, I have decided not to renew my contract which lasts until this summer," Ginter said on Instagram.

"After five terrific years at Borussia Moenchengladbach... I have decided to follow another path in my career to develop professionally and on a personal level," he added.

Ginter joined from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for a fee of 17 million Euros ($19.1 million).

He has made 46 international appearances since his debut in 2014, the year he was part of the World Cup-winning squad.

Moenchengladbach started this season aiming for the Champions League places but have struggled and lie 14th.