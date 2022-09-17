Germany Demands Suspension of Russia, Belarus From EURO 2024 - Interior Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has sent a letter to the president the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), Aleksander Ceferin, demanding that the national teams of Russia and Belarus are suspended from the EURO 2024 football championship, German newspaper Spiegel reported.

"Russia, which violates international law, and Belarus, a key ally of the Russian leadership, should be suspended from all international football tournaments," Faeser said in a letter, according to the newspaper.

The minister added that the football association should demonstrate its unified position against human rights violations.

"All perpetrators should be deprived of any opportunity to play sports, exert influence or represent themselves in any other way," Faeser said.

In early May, the UEFA Executive Committee suspended all Russian clubs and national teams from participating in international tournaments under the auspices of the organization for the 2022-2023 season due to events in Ukraine. The Russian national team is excluded from the new season of the League of Nations and will consequently lose its place in Division B.