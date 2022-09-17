UrduPoint.com

Germany Demands Suspension Of Russia, Belarus From EURO 2024 - Interior Minister

Muhammad Rameez Published September 17, 2022 | 11:31 AM

Germany Demands Suspension of Russia, Belarus From EURO 2024 - Interior Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has sent a letter to the president the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), Aleksander Ceferin, demanding that the national teams of Russia and Belarus are suspended from the EURO 2024 football championship, German newspaper Spiegel reported.

"Russia, which violates international law, and Belarus, a key ally of the Russian leadership, should be suspended from all international football tournaments," Faeser said in a letter, according to the newspaper.

The minister added that the football association should demonstrate its unified position against human rights violations.

"All perpetrators should be deprived of any opportunity to play sports, exert influence or represent themselves in any other way," Faeser said.

In early May, the UEFA Executive Committee suspended all Russian clubs and national teams from participating in international tournaments under the auspices of the organization for the 2022-2023 season due to events in Ukraine. The Russian national team is excluded from the new season of the League of Nations and will consequently lose its place in Division B.

Related Topics

Football Sports Ukraine Russia Interior Minister German Nancy Belarus Euro May All From

Recent Stories

Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) being observed ..

Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) being observed today with religious solemnit ..

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th September 2022

2 hours ago
 Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

11 hours ago
 Italian Prime Minister Draghi Sees No Signs of Rec ..

Italian Prime Minister Draghi Sees No Signs of Recession in National Economy

11 hours ago
 Michelle Obama Urges Black Voters to Verify Regist ..

Michelle Obama Urges Black Voters to Verify Registration Amid Suppression Effort ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.