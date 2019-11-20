UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Eye Spain, Portugal Or Belgium For March Friendlies

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 05:03 PM

Germany eye Spain, Portugal or Belgium for March friendlies

Germany coach Joachim Loew has revealed that the side are "certain" to face Spain next March with Belgium or Portugal also potential opponents in the build-up to the Euro 2020 finals

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Germany coach Joachim Loew has revealed that the side are "certain" to face Spain next March with Belgium or Portugal also potential opponents in the build-up to the Euro 2020 finals.

Serge Gnabry hit a hat-trick and Bayern Munich team-mate Leon Goretzka scored twice Tuesday in a 6-1 routing of Northern Ireland, which confirmed the Germans as winners of their qualifying group ahead of the Netherlands.

Loew revealed the German Football Association (DFB) are on the verge of confirming a friendly against Spain, which Spanish media report could be played in Madrid, with potentially Belgium or Portugal in another friendly match also in March.

"Spain is certain. The last conversations are taking place," said Loew.

"The second opponent is not yet decided. We are trying to get Portugal or Belgium.

"We are waiting until after the draw" for the Euro 2020 finals on November 30 in Bucharest.

"We're relaxed," about the draw, added Loew, "we'll take it as it comes." Germany are poised to play their three Group F games in Munich at the Euros 2020 finals, which will be hosted by 12 European cities from June 12 to July 12.

"Of course that's a big advantage for us," said Loew.

"We can plan now and don't have to travel." Germany has scored 10 goals in their last two games and Loew says the "fun is back".

The mood in the German camp is again upbeat after September's 4-2 humbling at home to the Netherlands and long-term knee injuries to Leroy Sane and Niklas Suele.

"We didn't let ourselves be shaken," said Loew as his side roared back after conceding an early goal against the Northern Irish in Frankfurt. "We immediately pushed forward and didn't get nervous.

"The team didn't let up and was rewarded for its efforts. It was fun." Loew's squad now will not come together again until the March friendlies.

"The break is a pity, it's always a bit difficult, because you have to work through some things again," admitted Loew.

"We'll have to see who is fit, who is in form." Loew poured praise on Goretzka and Gnabry as the latter has now scored 13 goals in as many internationals.

"His (Gnabry's) goal quota is fantastic, he is extremely important for the team, he is a self starter and technically outstanding," enthused Loew.

"Leon does what defences can barely handle, if he stays fit, he is a regular for us."

Related Topics

Football German Germany Frankfurt Munich Leon Bucharest Madrid Ireland Spain Belgium Portugal Netherlands Euro March June July September November 2020 Media From Bayern Coach

Recent Stories

Getting Dirty to Get Clean! U.S. Government Englis ..

3 minutes ago

Mirza confirms resignation as SAPM on media affair ..

7 minutes ago

Kazakhstan Not Proposing Officially to Russia to S ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korean Finance Minister Calls on Japan to Lift ..

2 minutes ago

New IMF Program Crucial for Economic Stability of ..

2 minutes ago

China's one year loan prime rate falls

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.