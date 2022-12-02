Germany Leaves FIFA World Cup, Japan Qualifies for Playoffs

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The Japanese national football team defeated the Spanish team 2-1 in the third match of the group stage of FIFA World Cup in Qatar, making it to the Last 16, while the German team leaves the tournament.

Group E match, held at the Khalifa Stadium, ended 2-1 in favor of Japan, with Ritsu Doan (48th minute) and Ao Tanaka (51) scoring for Japan and Alvaro Morata (11) for Spain.

Germany defeated Costa Rica 4-2, but did not qualify for the playoffs.

The Japanese team scored 6 points and won Group E.

The Japanese advanced to the playoffs of the tournament. The German and the Spanish teams both scored 4 points, but the Spaniards managed to get into the Last 16 due to better goal difference. The four-time world champions were eliminated from the world championship for the second time in a row after the group stage. Team Costa Rica with 3 points finished last.

In the Last 16 stage of the World Cup, the Japanese team will play against the Croats on December 5, and the Spanish team will face the Moroccans the next day.